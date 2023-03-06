Sania Mirza bids adieu to tennis with a star-studded farewell bash

Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza played her final match on Sunday, followed by a star-studded farewell bash.

Yesterday, the Indian tennis great played her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she happened to play the first match of her career as well. Later in the day, Mirza officially said farewell to the sport after decades of a glorious career, in a glitzy bash.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Several famous celebrities of the Indian film industry as well as popular sports people and the Mirza family were spotted at the retirement bash of the star player and treated fans with some inside glimpses of the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sharing pictures from the event, actor Huma Qureshi commended her close friend Mirza for a stellar career and congratulated her on a new chapter of life. “To my friend who is an inspiration to a whole generation of young girls & boys … This is the beginning of another glorious chapter my @mirzasaniar,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Qureshi further penned, “You bring your A game to every room that you walk in … I love you and admire you deeply. The only thing we fight over is our left profile while taking that selfie 😂 May we always discuss life , love , experiences , fight over selfie angles and laugh out loud.”

‘Look at the brighter side’: Sania Mirza shares life advice in latest post

On the other hand, filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder gave a sneak peek in the after party as the best friends chilled in bed after Mirza’s retirement. She captioned the picture with, “So this is what champions do after retirement.. chill in bed with their best friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Music maestro AR Rahman and South industry’s megastar Mahesh babu also posted pictures from the event to congratulate the Tennis star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

It is pertinent to mention here that Sania Mirza has already taken on the next role after retiring from Tennis.

As per the reports, she will mentor the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Women’s Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

Comments