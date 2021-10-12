Sania Mirza takes on a fun-filled dance challenge

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza released a video of her rendition of a fun dance challenge set to KiDi’s hit and catchy song Touch It.

“*aunties Can you relate? #shutupandbendover #reelsinstagram,” the caption read.

The text on the clip read: Hyderabadi aunties be like

The video sees the wife of veteran Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik standing while wearing a dupatta in the clip posted on her picture and video-sharing social media platform application Instagram account.

She brushes her shoulder and beckons another woman to come towards her while dancing. The woman comes towards her and bends over before doing aadaab. She then begins to pat her head.

The viral clip has the viewers amused and has received positive responses by the Netizens on Instagram. It has 81,744 likes.

A user said that he really liked the clip while another said that it was really relatable. An Instagram user appreciated her acting skills.

The social media platforms are seeing videos of users taking on a trending dance challenge to a popular song titled Touch It.

Touch It was released this year by KiDi this year. It became a hit among music lovers due to its catchy tune and lyrics and has 11 million views and counting on YouTube.

