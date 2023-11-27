Sania Mirza exudes radiance in sun-kissed pictures

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza exuded sun-kissed radiance in her latest set of pictures on Instagram. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, Sania Mirza treated her more than 12 million followers with some new pictures of herself, soaking up the winter sun at her home in UAE.

“You are only as cool as you treat people 🤍” read the caption on the three-picture gallery, which captured the Tennis star in a solid, white puffy-sleeved kurta, which she styled simply with a few gold bangles and a matching pair of studs. Mirza sported subtle glam makeup and blow-dried hair in the clicks.

The now-viral snaps were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the Gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Mirza in the comments section.