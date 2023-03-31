Sania Mirza is making us go green with envy: See pics

The stylish Indian Tennis star, Sania Mirza is owning possibly every shade of green out there, and her viral pictures are proof.

On Thursday evening, Mirza blessed the Instagram feeds of millions of followers with recent pictures of herself from a shoot. Without any long notes, the celebrity simply captioned the five-picture gallery with a few mountain emojis.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mirza is seen in a solid basil green pantsuit paired with chunky pearl accessories. She aced the boss-lady style with clean pulled back hair and sultry makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The viral pictures received thousands of likes from her followers on the gram, many of which also dropped lovely compliments for Mirza in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention here that the wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik performed Umrah with her family and their son Izhaan Mirza Malik, earlier this month. She shared several glimpses of her pilgrimage with her son on her Instagram feed.

Watch: Sania Mirza gives a peek into her Umrah journey

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sania Mirza is currently mentoring the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) The Indian tennis great bid adieu to the sport earlier this month, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career as well.

Comments