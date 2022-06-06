VIRAL: Sania Mirza’s Instagram reel tickles the funny bones

Sania Mirza – the Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik – shared a new reel that is going viral across social media platforms.

The Indian tennis star, Sunday, turned to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing site to publish a reel of herself mimicking a comic script.

“I’m very fond of suffering, I love to suffer, and have been doing so to reach here,” Mirza lip-synced in the clip. “May you all suffer, take care.”

“When ppl[people] ask you how it is to travel 30 weeks a year and play professional tennis with a toddler and 8 bags,” read the text on her rib-tickling clip followed by shrugging woman and rolling-eyes emoticons.

Her Instagram reel received thousands of likes and comments from social users and was viral within a few hours.

Earlier, she shared a reel titled “Balance Baby”. The clip was a collection of her pictures and ended with a video of Sania Mirza drawing her face. “I love a girl who can slay one day and look homeless the next,” the text on the slideshow read.

The star athlete is rather active on her social media accounts, and frequently shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures on Instagram. She enjoys a huge following of over 9.4 million users on the social application.

Mirza often takes on online challenges as well that become trending. Her cricketer-husband is seen in many of them.

