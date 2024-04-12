Sania Mirza looked as Radiant as Eid Ka Chaand in her Eid 2024 outfit

Beyond fasting and feasting at Eid 2024, the tennis star Sania Mirza is many things and for each role, she is as stylish as it gets.

As the tennis star showcased her impeccable fashion sense yet opting for a pastel floral suit adorned with artistic motifs, she emanated grace and elegance, perfectly complementing the occasion.

Adding a touch of festivity, Mirza accessorized with large polki jhumkas and showcased her affection for Rolex watches with a stack featuring the coveted Rolex Datejust 36 Oyster watch estimated to be Rs 37.4 lacs and two gold Cartier bangles, the Juste Un Clou and Love bracelets.

Completing her look, she opted for fresh makeup with a bold red lip and adorned her bun with a floral gajra.

In a reflection of her Mom, Mirza’s son, Izhaan, also embraced pastel hues for the family’s Eid celebrations. Sporting a textured ivory kurta pyjama set paired with earthy-toned Birkenstock slides, he epitomized comfort and style—a lesson evidently imparted by his tennis champion mother.

Celebrating Eid alongside her sister, Anam, and their family, Mirza’s family showcased a delightful blend of contrasting yet equally fashionable ensembles. While Anam donned a vibrant pink suit, Dua, their stylish daughter, twinned with her mother in pink attire, accessorizing with a miniature Jacquemeus Le Petite handbag—an adorable nod to burgeoning fashionista tendencies.

That’s Sania Mirza and her chic family signing off high on style until their next Eid celebration.