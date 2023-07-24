Sania Mirza learns Mbappe celebration from son Izhaan

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza learnt the iconic goal celebration of French footballer Kylian Mbappe from her son Izhaan Malik.
Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Tennis star treated more than 12 million of her followers with some new pictures of herself and Izhaan from a recent park outing.
“You and me forever baby boy,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery, which sees the mother-son duo, twin in their athleisure looks. “Ps- he’s teaching me the Mbappe celebration in last pic.”
The now-viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the athlete and her son in the comments section.
For the unversed, Indian star athlete, Sania Mirza and Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010 and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the Indian tennis great retired from the sport earlier this year, playing her final match at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad, India, where she had kickstarted her career.
She later mentored the women’s team of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Premiere League, to help the players be mentally prepared for the games and to handle pressure.
