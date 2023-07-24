Sania Mirza learns Mbappe celebration from son Izhaan

Former Indian tennis star and wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza learnt the iconic goal celebration of French footballer Kylian Mbappe from her son Izhaan Malik.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle over the weekend, the Tennis star treated more than 12 million of her followers with some new pictures of herself and Izhaan from a recent park outing.

“You and me forever baby boy,” Mirza wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery, which sees the mother-son duo, twin in their athleisure looks. “Ps- he’s teaching me the Mbappe celebration in last pic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The now-viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for the athlete and her son in the comments section.