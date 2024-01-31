‘Anything is possible’: Sania Mirza’s message goes viral

The latest pictures of India tennis great Sania Mirza are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sania Mirza, former wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, took to her Instagram account to share her latest pictures. It showed her posing in a pink top and white pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The six-time Grand Slam winner penned an intriguing message as a caption. She wrote, “Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.”

The three-picture gallery was a hit on the visual sharing platform. It received over 122,000 likes and heartwarming comments as reactions.

Sania Mirza is a social media darling. She has 12.9 million Instagram followers. She updates them about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

It is pertinent to mention that Sania Mirza was married to Shoaib Malik from 2010 till 2024. They share a five-year-old son Izhaan.

However, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies over the weekend that his daughter sought separation from her former husband Shoaib Malik through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Sania Mirza, regarded as her country’s greatest women’s tennis player, has won six Grand Slam doubles titles and will compete in her final major this month at the Australian Open, where she bagged the women’s doubles crown in 2016.

After retiring from the game, she is now working as a commentator in tournaments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Related – Sania Mirza shares life advice in viral Instagram post