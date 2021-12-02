Sania Mirza’s new video goes viral

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza posted a video on her Instagram page after which it went viral.

The viral video of Sania Mirza, who is the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, sees the transformation of her looks with each shot. A song is playing in the background as she poses for the footage.

“Same location ✔️ Same transformation ✔️ Different reel 😉” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The video got thousands of likes from the users of the photo and video-sharing social media application. They had some interesting replies in the comments section.

It is to be mentioned that the Indian athlete is quite active on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She uploads videos and pictures of herself along with her husband and child Izhaan Mirza Malik on her page as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

The wife of the Pakistani cricketer takes on online challenges that become trending. Her cricketer-husband also appears in many of them

Recently, she shared a clip of her mimicking a dialogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

“Beta un logon se dur raho jinko tumhari qadar na ho (Stay away from those people who have no value for you),” a voiceover of can be heard in the dialogue.

The tennis player goes on to mimic the remaining dialogues in the video that being “Unhi ke ghar main rehti hoon (I live in their house).”

We then see her the Pakistani cricketer who is lying on the bed.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!