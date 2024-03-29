Friends, travel and Izhaan: Sania Mirza shares Ramadan week 2 update

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza updated her followers with the second week of Ramadan, in a new Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Sania Mirza updated her 13 million followers on the social site with the second week’s photo dump of Ramadan 2024.

The 10-visuals gallery captioned with, “Ramadan week ✌🏽 My people,” featured some solo as well group selfies of Mirza with her friends, fitness inspo from the gym, OOTDs, travel adventures, and lastly the little Izhaan, proudly posing with the latest award of her mom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) Thousands of her fans showered their love on the picture post in the form of likes and warm comments for the Indian athlete and her son.

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza was married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik since 2010 until her father Imran Mirza confirmed in January this year – after the latter announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed – that his daughter had sought separation from her ex-husband through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Malik and Mirza share a son, Izhaan, 5.

Meanwhile, Mirza is expected to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad.

