Sania Mirza reveals about struggles faced after divorce

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared that post-divorce from Shoaib Malik, she has stopped having dinner because she prefers not to eat alone.

In a candid conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar, Mirza discussed the challenges of single parenting, emphasising the many responsibilities it entails. Johar pointed out that her situation is particularly complex due to her cross-border marriage.

After marrying Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza moved to Dubai, but the couple has since separated. As a single mother, she has taken on the responsibility of raising their son, Izhaan.

Sania expressed the difficulties of being a single mother, especially the challenge of being away from Izhaan while living in Dubai and travelling to India. She revealed that even a week apart from her son is particularly tough for her, though she is managing.

Mirza also admitted to skipping dinner many times to avoid eating alone, believing it might aid her in losing weight. She noted that she doesn’t enjoy dining alone and often opts to watch something instead before going to bed.

In a previous podcast, Farah Khan revealed that Mirza had experienced anxiety and panic attacks after her divorce, often trembling from the stress.