Sania Mirza shares video of Shoaib Malik being called ‘Jeeja Ji’

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a viral video where cricket fans can be heard calling her husband “Jeeja Ji” during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

The incident took place when Shoaib Malik was fielding at the boundary.

The Indian tennis player retweeted the video with smiling and heart emojis.

Jeeja means brother-in-law in English. The Indian fans frequently call the Pakistani all-rounder Jeeja after he got married to the athlete.

The nine-second clip made rounds on social media and has at least 245,300 views with 20,000 likes.

True audience of this game.. win or lose is part of the game we should proud of our legacy — VB (@vicky4861) October 25, 2021

انڈیا والو آپ کا جیجا اور بہن سلامت رہیں خوش رہیں آباد رہیں۔ — Rao Khalil Baghi (@ChohanRajput1) October 25, 2021

Aap to bahut khus honge dear aap ke sasural wale Jeet gaye 😞 — Vinay pandey (@vinay11796615) October 25, 2021

In all respect Pakistan played super and won. 2ndly I should say that even Internationally Iconic Tennis Player Sania Mirza married Pakistani Cricketer, She is more Indian than many of us. — asit mitra (@asitmitra8) October 25, 2021

Pakistan took on India in their high octane T20 World Cup in Dubai and won by 10 wickets. It was their first-ever win over the Indian counterparts in a world cup match.

India, batting first, made 151-7 in their 20 overs with captain Virat Kohli top scoring with 49-ball 57. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named player of the match, bagged three wickets.

Skipper Babar Azam and his deputy Mohammad Rizwan ran riot on the Indian bowlers and completed the 152-run chase in 17.4 overs. They both scored half-centuries.

