Viral: Sania Mirza’s latest video with Shoaib Malik generates laughs

Sania Mirza’s video of her mimicking a dialogue on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram has gone viral with millions of likes.

A voiceover of “Beta un logon se dur raho jinko tumhari qadar na ho (Stay away from those people who have no value for you)” can be heard in the dialogue.

Sania Mirza then proceeds to mimic the remaining dialogues in the video i.e. “Unhi ke ghar main rehti hoon (I live in their house).”

We then see her cricketer-husband Shoaib Malik who is lying on his bed.

he clip, which has over 200,000 likes, caught the attention of famed director Farah Khan who wrote that the athlete has become quite an actor herself.

Sania Mirza has at least 2.3 million followers on Instagram. She posts pictures and videos of her taking on online challenges with her husband.

Recently, the tennis star shared a video of her and the cricketer reenacting the viral “Mom, you are fat” social media clip.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a viral video where cricket fans can be heard calling her husband “Jeeja Ji” during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match in Dubai.

