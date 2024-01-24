‘When you’re in love, you’re not…’: Sania Mirza

Amidst the third marriage of cricketer Shoaib Malik and the confirmation of his divorce from ex-wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, a clip of an old interview of the latter has resurfaced on social media.

Days after her family confirmed the speculated separation of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, following the latter’s announcement of marriage with actor Sana Javed, an old interview of her, talking about her love for Pakistani cricketer, has resurfaced on the internet.

In a tell-all with the host Kamiya Jani at her UAE home, dating back to October 2022, Mirza spoke at length about her life with Malik and the difficult times, which followed their marriage.

She said, “It was difficult in terms of the things being said and the media and all that stuff. But you know, when you’re in love, not a lot matters. That’s the honest truth. When you’re in love, you’re not thinking straight. You think ‘We’re in love and we wanna get married’ and honestly that’s how it was for us and our families. They were like the kids like each other.”

“But once it happened, we realised that it was not like that for everybody. And we found it very odd at that time that it was affecting so many people’s lives. So it was a difficult time,” Mirza added.

“…but it was also one of the happiest times in our lives…I remember the good of it more than the bad,” asserted the tennis celebrity.

For the unversed, her father, Imran Mirza confirmed to Indian news agencies over the weekend that his daughter sought separation from Malik through khula (the right of a Muslim woman to divorce her husband).

Hours later, the Mirza family issued an official statement on the matter confirming that the two were separated months ago and requested privacy for Mirza, at the sensitive period of her life.

Notably, Malik was married to Mirza, since 2010 and together, they share a son, Izhaan, 5.

