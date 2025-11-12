Sania Mirza and Farah Khan Discuss Post-Divorce Hardship & Single Motherhood

Sania Mirza, a longtime friend of filmmaker Farah Khan, recently spoke openly about her most difficult times.

Farah Khan, a director and friend, interviewed the tennis star on her YouTube show, “Serving It Up with Sania,” about the difficult period she went through after separating from her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik.

When discussing the challenges of *single parenthood, the filmmaker stated, *”You are now a single mother. Nothing is harder than being a single mother. It is quite hard. We all have our own routes, and we must select what is best.”**

Additionally, Sania Mirza revealed that juggling *parenthood, a career, and education* often made her feel overwhelmed.

“I don’t want to mention it on camera, but there was a moment that was one of the lowest points when you showed up on my set, and I had to go on a live show after that. If you had not come there… I was shivering. And if you would not have come there, I wouldn’t have done that show. You told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show,’” she said.

The producer also expressed her thoughts on that moment, stating, “I got so scared. I had never seen you get a panic attack. I had to shoot that day, but I just left it and came here in my pyjamas and chappals (slippers).”

In fact, the discussion also included *Farah Khan’s own childhood struggles*. Remembering the financial difficulties her family suffered after her father Kamran Khan’s film flopped at the box office, she said, “I was 5–6 years old, and I was a very spoiled, pampered child till then. But I saw the repercussions over the years… When people say Bollywood is very tough, no, life is only tough.”

It is essential to note that both parties publicly announced their divorce in *January 2024* following months of separation.

Furthermore, Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam, acknowledged the breakup and asked for *privacy. On the other side, the Pakistani star has **married* actress Sana Javed following the separation.