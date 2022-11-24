This Bollywood actor had crush on Sania Mirza

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan revealed he once had a huge crush on Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s wife and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

In an interview, the Bollywood actor revealed he started to have feelings for the athlete when working on a commercial in which she was to feature.

“I was working for Mad Productions, Mukul Anand’s team and I was working on an ad that featured Sania Mirza,” he said. “We had to get 300 shoes. I went to Linking Road and rented 300 shoes. I had this huge crush on Sania Mirza at the time. She asked me for an apple. And I got this apple.”

He added: “I was giving her like (trembling) I said Aunty… apple. Her mother thought I was crack or something. So she asked who told you to bring this apple?’

“Luckily she came and said I want the apple. I got like ₹5000 for it, to get the shoes, and also maybe the apple.”

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012’s “Student of the Year“. His work in Bollywood film “Main Tera Hero“, “Badlapur“, “Dilwale“, “Judwaa 2“, “Jugjugg Jeeyo” and others received positive reviews.

He is currently promoting his upcoming film Bhediya.

