Sania Mirza’s latest post has a message, but for whom?

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram story is going viral as some fans are saying it has an indirect message for “someone”.

“A person is blessed when he knows the value of something in life while HAVING IT,” the post reads.

Though Sania Mirza hasn’t said anything about the post, fans and followers were quick to assume that the message is for her estranged husband, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Sania Mirza in April 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy Izhaan, on October 30, 2018.

However, several news outlets had reported their marriage was over. The couple have not made an official comment about their current relationship.

Earlier, a journalist asked Sania Mirza how she manages her kid and career together. She swiftly replied by saying she does it the same way as her husband.

She maintained that she would answer this question only after the journalist asked the same question to her husband.

“Jaise wo [Shoaib Malik] manage karte hain, waise main manage karti hu. Aap agar Shoaib Malik ko wo sawaal puchenge, to main bhi aapka jawaab de dungi,” Sania Mirza said.

