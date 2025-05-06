Sania Saeed confirms divorce from husband

Eminent actor Sania Saeed opened up on her personal life for the first time, revealing she has parted ways from her husband, Shahid Shafaat.

During a recent tell-all with former supermodel and now entrepreneur Frieha Altaf on her podcast ‘FWhy’, veteran actor Sania Saeed, known for her impactful performances and social activism, confirmed that she isn’t married to renowned drama writer-director Shahid Shafaat anymore.

When asked about her personal life and marriage, Saeed shared, “I was [married, but] not anymore.”

In a candid revelation to the host, Saeed also mentioned that she and her ex-husband were childhood friends and grew up performing theatre together. “He was the love of my life at that time,” maintained the ‘Bandish 2’ actor. “But the kind of love that we used to see between our parents is rare these days. At the same time, it is a beautiful thing to have love without having to compromise your self-respect or dreams.”

“I have always been fortunate enough to never have to compromise on anything with my ex-husband, though,” Saeed concluded.

Notably, Sania Saeed and Shahid Shafaat had been married since 1998. The ex-couple does not share any children.