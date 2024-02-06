‘I have all the time in life now because…’: Sania Saeed reveals reason behind doing fewer projects

One of the most versatile and acclaimed actors in Pakistan, Sania Saeed revealed the reason why she takes up fewer than ever projects these days.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s talk show, ‘The Knock Knock Show’ with host Mohib Mirza, veteran actor Sania Saeed shared that she has very recently grown interest in dressing up and putting effort into her looks and appearance.

“I’ve started doing this recently, simply because I have all the free time in life now. Earlier I never had time for this,” she said. “Because I’ve been doing much less work on television these days and [previously] serials used to take up a lot of my time.”

When asked about the reason for this conscious decision to work less, the ‘Bandish’ actor replied, “[Because of] the stories and the characters of our age group [middle-aged adult] being portrayed.”

She emphasized the importance of these characters and their stories to be told in the dramas, as the particular age bracket, of mid-age adults, comes with the most experience and has several stories to tell.

“The stories of youth are surely important, I don’t deny that fact, but how and why the stories of adult and mature characters have become so irrelevant that they aren’t even named on the scripts,” Saeed questioned.

On the work front, Sania Saeed was last seen in the supernatural horror play ‘Bandish 2’, headlined by Affan Waheed, Areej Mohiuddin and Amna Ilyas.

