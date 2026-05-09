Sanjana Sanghi eager to begin OTT series journey

Indian actress Sanjana Sanghi has worked in both OTT streaming films and theatrical productions throughout her career.

While she has yet to play a significant role in a web series, it appears she will soon venture into the medium, having recently finished a role in her first long-format project. The 29-year-old star, signaling a move toward long-form storytelling, stated, “I am really excited about finally being able to venture into the streaming space in terms of doing a show. I haven’t done a long-format show up till now. There has been a lot of material over the years that came my way, but I feel a show is such a big commitment because that character can run across seasons. I have been very selective in that, but I am excited about doing it.”

The Dil Bechara actress provided further updates when asked about the upcoming show, saying, “It hasn’t gone on floors yet. It went through a slightly stop-and-start kind of journey, but I am really hoping that in the second half of this year we are finally on floors because I am really itching to kick off on that.”

Expressing a desire to explore new genres, she noted, “What I really want to do now, honestly, is a comedy.” She added that this is one of the few boxes she has left to tick as an artist.

The Rockstar actress continued, “It’s something all the filmmakers I have worked with also tell me—that they feel like I have this comic timing that I have explored very minimally in my characters thus far. An out-and-out comedy will be really fun to do.”

Regarding her criteria for choosing roles, Sanjana Sanghi remains focused on depth. “I am always looking out for that girl that’s fully rounded,” she explained. “Who has her weaknesses and strengths; who may not be perfect, but is a whole and very fleshed-out woman. I think as women we have lots of colors to us; we are not one-dimensional.”

Updating fans on her other upcoming projects, she stated, “I am excited about the Dhak Dhak sequel whenever it finally goes on floors. I have also been exploring international work in terms of languages, not just Hindi. Because of Netflix and Amazon, I feel like the world has become one place. So, there are a lot of queries and auditions coming in that regard as well, which I am actively pursuing.”

Additionally, Sanjana Sanghi recently attended Harvard Kennedy School’s “The Women in Power Conference,” an event that has garnered significant media coverage in recent days.