Sanjay Dutt is stepping into politics?

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt breaks the silence on the reports of him stepping into politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Taking to his handle on the micro-blogging site X (formerly termed Twitter) on Monday, seasoned Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt issued a clarification on the emerging rumours of him joining the politics soon.

He wrote, “I would like to put all rumours about me joining politics to rest. I am not joining any party or contesting elections.”

“If I do decide to step into the political arena then I will be the first one to announce it. Please refrain from believing what is being circulated in the news about me as of now,” added the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ star.

Pertinent to note here that this is not the first time Dutt has refuted the rumours about his entry into politics. Back in 2019, he dismissed the claims of Maharashtra minister Mahadev Jankar, of his joining Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Earlier, he was also persuaded by a close friend to contest the 2009 Lok Sabha polls as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning here that his father, the late actor-filmmaker Sunil Dutt was a Congress MP as well.

Notably, the general elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled to be held in seven phases, starting from April 19, and concluding on June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.

