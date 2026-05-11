Sanjay Dutt reflects on 'Core Memories' on Mother’s Day

Sanjay Dutt reflected on memories with his late mother, Nargis, on International Mother’s Day.

On May 10, Dutt posted his core childhood memories in a carousel on his official Instagram account. He also penned an emotional note for his mom, as he wrote, “Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you, mom.”

The 66-year-old Indian actor and film producer also shared a monochromatic photo featuring himself and the iconic actress.

In one of the stills, Sanjay Dutt’s sisters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt also accompanied him as the three gathered around their mother Nargis Dutt in an adorable snap.

Nargis Dutt’s tragic death:

Nargis died in 1981 of pancreatic cancer, only three days before her son Sanjay Dutt made his debut in Hindi films with the film Rocky. Recently, on her death anniversary, Priya penned an emotional note on social media for her “biggest inspiration,” her mother.

Priya further mentioned on her post on X, “Remembering my mother, who taught me life’s most important values. Her compassion, courage, and selflessness weren’t just qualities; they were a way of life she passed on to us. Mum showed me what it means to lead with heart and live with dignity”.

Nargis Dutt shares her three children, son Sanjay Dutt, and daughters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt, with her husband, actor Sunil Dutt, who died at the age of 75 in May 2005.