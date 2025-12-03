Sanjay Dutt reflects on legal struggle, life in prison, and family threats

Sanjay Dutt has opened up about the emotional and mental toll of his prolonged legal battles on him and his family.

During his recent podcast appearance, the Sanju actor reflected on his five-year prison sentence for firearms offences linked to the 1993 Mumbai blasts which killed 257 people and injured 713.

“My father was being threatened, my sisters were being threatened. They said I had a gun, but they couldn’t prove it. So, I don’t know what it was that actually put me inside there. All I can say is that it shouldn’t have taken them 25 years to realize that I was not in the TADA Act or in the bomb blast case,” he said at The Himanshu Mehta Show.

Dutt went on to share, “I don’t know why it took them 25 years to realise that, and then convict me in the Arms Act case without having a gun, without finding a gun.”

Despite the challenges, he said he approached his prison time as an opportunity for personal growth.

“But I take it as a part of my life, and I take it as a learning. I learned a lot. I learned the laws of the land. I learned to be a prosecutor, and I learned to be a defence lawyer. I learned many things. I read a lot of books on law. I faced my jail time with dignity. When I was there, I read many books. I prayed a lot, I chanted, I meditated,” he added.

Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Dhurandhar – which is set to hit the theaters on December 5.