'Love & War' producer files FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Rajasthan by the line producer of his upcoming movie ‘Love & War’.

As reported by the Indian media, veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has found himself in legal trouble, as an FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against him and two other members of his team in Bikaner, Rajasthan, by Prateek Raj Mathur, who was appointed as a line producer on his highly anticipated title, ‘Love & War’.

According to the details, Mathur accused Bhansali of fraud, misbehaviour and breach of trust in the complaint filed on September 1.

The complainant claimed that he was hired as a line producer on the project, but his contract was abruptly cancelled after he had already fulfilled his duties, including all the necessary arrangements for the shoot and liaising with the government’s departments.

Mathur alleged that Bhansali and producers Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali later removed him from the project without payment.

In the FIR, registered under charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, Mathur also stated that he then attempted to meet the acclaimed filmmaker at a hotel, but he disrespected and misbehaved with him.

The matter is currently under investigation.