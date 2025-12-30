Sanjay Leela Bhansali set to make waves with 'Love and War' cast

Indian film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to pull off one of the greatest casting coups of the modern era with his next directorial, Love and War.

In the recent news, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to begin shooting of his next film Love and War, with a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The film went on floors in November 2024 and was slated to arrive in December 2025. However, it has been stuck in the cycle of delays over the years.

The makers then announced an Eid 2026 release, but it seems that the March deadline too has been missed, as now, we have an exclusive update on the revised shoot schedule of this SLB film.

According to sources, it has been confirmed that Bhansali has extended the shoot schedule of Love And War to May 2026. A source also informed Bollywood Hungama, “Ranbir, Alia and Vicky have blocked their calendars till May 2026 now. All their prior commitments stand delayed due to the increase in shoot days for Love And War“.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama before, Ranbir had requested SLB to release Love & War in the month of June 2026, but the same stands invalid now. “There’s no way for Love & War to release in June. Bhansali is now making an attempt to bring it to the big screen in August or September 2026.

A date will be decided shortly. This has left some of the members of the Ramayana team disappointed, as they were hoping for a gap of at least 6 months between Love & War and Ramayana. The delay in shoots has also increased budgets for Love & War“.

Buzz indicates that the date of Love & War will be announced in January, with the first look at all actors.