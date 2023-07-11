When Sanjeev Kumar forgot Thakur had no arms in ‘Sholay’

While shooting for Ramesh Sippy’s cult hit ‘Sholay’, the late Indian actor Sanjeev Kumar had once forgotten that his character Thakur Baldev Singh had no arms in the film.

The veteran actor Sanjeev Kumar, who was eager to play the villainous character of Gabbar Singh upon hearing the detailed narration of ‘Sholay’ from writers duo Salim-Javed, later got so immersed in the ‘hero’ role of Thakur Baldev Singh, that while shooting for the film, he actually forgot that the character had both his arms cut off by Gabbar.

In an anecdote from the last days of filming, detailed in the book ‘Sholay: The Making of a Classic’ by Indian author and film critic Anupama Chopra, it was mentioned that the team was shooting for the death scene of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) when Radha (Jaya Bachchan) broke down.

Kumar, or as he was fondly called, Hari Bhai, was so involved in the emotion-filled scene that he forgot Thakur had no arms and reportedly asked Sippy, “I can see in Radha’s eyes that she is devastated… she was married to my son… and then I was marrying her off [to Jai] and then this tragedy happens… I feel so bad for her… Can I take her in my arms and comfort her?” To which, the latter questioned, “What arms?”

It is pertinent to mention that Dharmendra, who eventually essayed Veeru in the film, was eyeing the role of Thakur as well, but was convinced otherwise by the director.

One of the most influential Indian films of all time, Ramesh Sippy’s ‘Sholay’ was headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.

