Indian fans blast Sanju Samson over poor outing in Sri Lanka series

Indian batter Sanju Samson once again failed to grab the opportunity as he got second consecutive duck against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 International at Pallekele on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper batter, who came at No. 3, failed to impress with the bat after being dismissed without opening his run account. He faced three deliveries before being caught by Wanindu Hasaranga off Chamindu Wickramasinghe.

Sanju Samson, who was not given a chance in the first game of the three-match series, was included in the team for the second encounter in place of Shubman Gill but he departed for a golden duck.

Sanju Samson, who scored 334 runs in 29 T20 Internationals so far, has already been ignored for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka starting in Colombo from August 2.

Indian fans took a jibe at Sanju Samson as some of them reckoned that his international career is over.

“That could be the end for Sanju Samson international career in t20s I think,” a netizen wrote. Another said, “This guy always proves his fans are wrong. Won’t be making any tweets to support him. There’s a lot of talent in Indian Cricket at the moment, it’s better to give them chances. Goodbye Sanju Samson!!”

“From Sanju’s perspective, this is not the first time he has gone through it? I don’t think it will be the last time he will go through it as a player.”, wrote another.

India came from behind to edge Sri Lanka in a super-over thriller and swept the three-match T20I series 3-0.

The last T20I went right down to the wire as skipper Suryakumar Yadav forced a super-over while defending six runs in the final over.

Washington Sundar bowled the super over for India and he leaked away just two runs before claiming back-to-back wickets to curtail Sri Lanka on a skimpy total.

Set to chase just three, Suryakumar Yadav hit Maheesh Theekshana on the first delivery to seal an astonishing victory for his side.