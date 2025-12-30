Sannia Ashfaq says 'evidence belongs in courts' amid Imad Wasim divorce

The war of words between the ex-wife of cricketer Imad Wasim, Sannia Ashfaq, and digital creator Nyla Raja has escalated, with Sannia issuing a fresh, aggressive response to Nyla’s recent statements.

Taking to Instagram, Sannia posted: “Evidence belongs in courts and before competent authorities, not on social media for a public spectacle. Justice is served through due process, not virality.”

This comes after Nyla Raja, a digital creator and lawyer, responded to intense criticism following the divorce of Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq. Nyla’s statement was prompted by social media backlash regarding her alleged relationship with the cricketer.

In her detailed message, Nyla urged followers to focus on legal facts rather than spreading baseless accusations. “If someone claims to have ‘proof’ but fears a defamation suit, let me be clear: defamation only applies to false, malicious statements meant to damage a reputation. True evidence can be presented to legal authorities. Spreading rumors behind the scenes is not revealing the truth—it is attention-seeking,” she stated.

Responding to these remarks, Sannia warned: “Any attempt to defame or incite against an already grieving party will be dealt with in an iron-clad manner, in accordance with the law.”

Earlier, Sannia Ashfaq has said that a third party’s involvement ultimately ended their marriage.

Sania has responded to a recent statement by Imad Wasim by taking to Instagram post, she described how the interference of someone intending to marry her husband became the final blow to an already struggling union.

Sannia said: “I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father.”

“This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness.” She added.

She explained: “Like many marriages, ours faced difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, which became the final blow to an already struggling union.”

She went on: “Following this, I endured emotional torment, mistreatment, abortion and abandonment while pregnant and vulnerable, choosing patience for the sake of my children and the dignity of my home.”

“The divorce process itself is legally disputed and remains under scrutiny. The truth will emerge through proper channels. To those who attempt to silence or intimidate me: know that injustice does not go unanswered,” Sania said.

She also referenced Quranic verses: “Allah says: ‘Do not think Allah is unaware of what the wrongdoers do.’ (Surah Ibrahim 14:42) And He also says: ‘Good women are for good men, and good men are for good women.’ (Surah An-Nur 24:26).”

Sannia Ashfaq emphasised: “It is crucial to mention that documented evidence exists for every person involved in this matter, but I am being threatened not to make it public. Any individual who attempts to threaten me shall face legal action.”

“I speak today not out of vengeance, but out of truth, for myself, for my children, and for every woman who was told to endure in silence,” she added.