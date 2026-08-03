Santa Esports Wins BGMI TVS Raider Wicked Battles 2026: BGMS Season 5 Qualifiers

The action-packed BGMI TVS Raider Wicked Battles 2026 reached its conclusion on August 2, 2026, delivering an intense showcase of competitive esports as top Battlegrounds Mobile India rosters fought for glory and direct qualifications.

Emerging at the top of the leaderboard, Santa Esports claimed the championship title after an exceptional performance across 18 high-stakes matches in the Grand Finals. The squad accumulated a tournament-leading 149 points, powered by five Chicken Dinners and an impressive tally of 74 eliminations, proving their tactical depth and consistency under pressure.

Securing the runner-up position, White Walkers delivered a remarkably aggressive campaign to claim second place with 146 points. Despite not securing a single Chicken Dinner throughout the entire final stage, the team relied heavily on their combat power, accumulating a massive 100 eliminations to stay within striking distance of the top spot.

Close behind, HexVora captured third place with 136 points and two Chicken Dinners, maintaining their strong momentum following their recent victory at the BGMI Naye Khiladi 2026 tournament.

The race for the fourth and final qualification spot came down to an extremely tight battle, with Aura X Esports ultimately claiming the position after finishing with 134 points and two Chicken Dinners.

A strong surge on the final day allowed Aura X to bounce back from earlier setbacks and edge past both True Rippers and Team Wobble, who also finished at 134 points but missed out due to tiebreaker criteria. Lower down the standings, LSD X GDC Esports finished seventh with 126 points, while Faith Esports took eighth with 122 points, followed by Mysterious 4 Esports in ninth with 119 points and Learn from Past completing the top ten with 112 points.

This decisive tournament outcome sets the stage for the highly anticipated BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 5, which is officially scheduled to commence on August 10, 2026. By securing top-four placements in the Wicked Battles, Santa Esports, White Walkers, HexVora, and Aura X Esports have earned direct entry into BGMS Season 5, where they will go head-to-head against directly invited elite esports franchises.