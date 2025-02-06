Sanya Malhotra picks between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra picked her favourite from India’s star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and her answer will surprise you.

During her recent interview on Indian journalist and YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, actor Sanya Malhotra, best known for her debut film with Aamir Khan, ‘Dangal’, made her choice between the former and current skippers of the Indian cricket team – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

She picked Kohli over Sharma. However, when asked for the reason, the ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor shared, “Can I tell you the truth? I don’t watch cricket.”

“I hardly watch cricket and have very limited knowledge about it,” she maintained.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra is awaiting the release of her next film, ‘Mrs’, the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam language drama flick ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. Written by actor Harman Baweja, Aarti Kadav’s directorial, which premiered at multiple film festivals last year, will be released directly on the OTT platform Zee5 on February 7.

Next, Malhotra has an interesting lineup of films in the kitty, including ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, ‘Toaster’, her Tamil cinema debut ‘Thug Life’ and an untitled Anurag Khayap film.