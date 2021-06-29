Single power distributor like KE for entire city not feasible, SAPM Gauhar says

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s special aide on power and petroleum Tabish Gauhar has Tuesday said a new power distribution system is in works which is set to be ready by February next year in which one would be at liberty to choose whose connection they want, ARY News reported.

It is not feasible to rely on a single distributor to a city with a population of over 25 million, he said, adding that it’s like entrusting one body with the key to an entire metropolis.

We are not including private sector in the distribution system so business groups can too invest and foray into the power sector, he said.

Separately on the gas shortage and consequent crisis emerging within the industrial sector that faces the brunt of it, the SAPM said until tonight some 125 mmfcd gas has been made part of the system and only 50 mmfcd shortage will still remain.

He said the industrialists need to be flexible with gas crisis situation and cooperate and on the other hand urged Sui Southern Gas Company to not cut gas connections terming it a wrong practice.

READ ALSO: OGRA recommends increase in petrol prices from July: sources

Tabish Gauhar also admitted water levels in Tarbela and Mangla have decreased which the authorities did not foresee or plan for and now the country faces shortfall of power generation.

We have managed 300,000 ton furnace oil and will have to generate exorbitant power using that without a choice, however, Tabish Gauhar said and added that this practice is being discouraged now with sustainable alternatives.