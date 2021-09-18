SAPM Shahzad Akbar tests positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said on Saturday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I have tested covid positive and have isolated myself at home. Plz follow COVID sops and stay safe,” he wrote on his official Twitter account.

Pakistan has reported 2,512 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours at the positivity rate of 4.4 per cent, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the latest NCOC figures, COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives across the country during the said period, pushing the overall death toll to 27,135.

The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 57,077 out of which 2,512 turned up positive.

Overall 1,129,562 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 3,610 in the past 24 hours.

The number of critical patients stands at 5,117. The COVID-19 positivity rate remained 4.04 per cent during the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 449,349 COVID-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 420,615 infections.