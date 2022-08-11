SAPMs, advisers to PM Shehbaz Sharif fail to disclose asset details

ISLAMABAD: Most of the advisers and special assistants to prime minister (SAPMs) in the federal cabinet led by PM Shehbaz Sharif have not disclosed details of their assets on online portal of the cabinet secretariat, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, only two of the advisers of PM Shehbaz Sharif out of four have disclosed their assets. Those who disclosed their assets included Qamar Zaman Kaira and Amir Muqam while a former bureaucrat Ahad Cheema and Aon Chaudhry have not disclosed their assets on the online portal.

Among the 16 SAPMs, only four have declared their assets which included Tariq Fatemi, Shiza Khawaja, Owais Siddiqui and Sadiq Iftikhar.

In June this year, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the asset details of parliamentarians for 2021 with PM Shehbaz Sharif declaring overseas assets worth Rs140 million.

According to the data issued by the ECP, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assets dropped by 3% in the year 2021. The PML-N president had assets worth Rs245 million in 2021, the data shows.

The ECP data shows that the PM is also indebted to Rs140 million. The PM has also taken a loan of Rs60 million from his son Salman Shehbaz Sharif, it adds.

The data shows that Shehbaz Sharif owns 2 cars and Rs20 million in his bank account. The PM also has overseas assets worth Rs130.74 million, the ECP said.

The PM also declared the assets of his wives Nusrat Shehbaz and Tehmeena Durrani. Nusrat Shehbaz owns assets worth Rs230 million, while Tehmeeni Durrani has Rs5.7 million, the ECP said.

The Prime Minister’s assets dropped by 3 lac in 2021 in comparison to 2020.

Comments