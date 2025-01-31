Saqib Mahmood shatters Indian top order with triple-wicket maiden

PUNE: England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood made a stunning debut with a three-wicket in a maiden over to shatter India’s top order in the fourth T20 International on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.

The England pacer sent three stars Sanju Samson (1), Tilak Varma (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) back to the pavilion in a single over, creating shockwaves in the Indian camp with a terrific over.

India opener Sanju Samson fluffed his pull shot, number three Tilak Varma perished at deep third leg and captain Suryakumar Yadav was caught at short mid-on prolonging his lean patch in the series.

Mahmood became the first England player to bowl a triple-wicket maiden and the first bowler in the world to achieve the feat against India in T20Is. Mahmood took the three wickets in the second over.

Despite Mahmood’s brutal attack, India clinched T20 series amid substitute drama.

Put into bat, India overcame Saqib Mahmood’s three-wicket burst to post a competitive 181-9 following half-centuries by Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

England were 166 all out with two deliveries left in their innings as India grabbed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

All-rounder Dube was hit on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer and seamer Rana replaced him despite it not being a like-for-like replacement as concussion substitute rules mandate.

Harshit Rana claimed three wickets in his debatable appearance as a concussion substitute to help India to a series-clinching 15-run victory against England.

England captain Jos Buttler was not happy with India being allowed to field primarily a seamer for a batting all-rounder, who rarely bowls.

“It’s not a like-for-like replacement,” Buttler told reporters. “Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball, or Harshit has really improved his batting. It’s part of the game. I still think we should have gone on to win the match but yes, we disagree with the (substitute) decision.”