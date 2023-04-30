Saqib Nisar asks Khawaja Asif ‘to stay within limits’

ISLAMABAD: Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has expressed displeasure over Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s press conference, asking the PML-N leader ‘to stay within limits’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the former chief justice has lambasted Khawaja Asif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for ‘speaking lies’, saying that these people will hide their faces if he starts speaking the truth.

Saqib Nisar asked the federal minister to ‘stay within limits of the constitution, law and ethics’, saying that Asif had already said on the floor of Parliament that their Chief Justice is coming.

He pointed out that the Chief Justice – who takes oath under the Constitution – does not belong to any party but to the Supreme Court. “They [PML-N leaders]] are levelling allegations against others to hide their corruption,” he added.

The former CJP asked why Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not challenge the 2018 elections, it they believe the polls were rigged.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Khawaja Asif lambasted former CJP Saqib Nisar over the audio leaks, saying that recordings have exposed the former judge’s enmity with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar went too far in his enmity with Nawaz Sharif,” he said, lambasting the former justice over recent audio leaks. Nisar admitted on TV about his son’s recent audio leak, the minister said.

Khawaja Asif further said that the leaks have not only exposed the former chief justice but also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, adding that staying away from power is eating up Imran from within.

