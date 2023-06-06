Saqib Nisar conspired to disqualify Nawaz Sharif, says Rana Sanaullah

BAGH: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar conspired to disqualify Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony Rana Sanaullah said when Pakistan was in crisis PML-N was the only party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif to take Pakistan out of the crisis.

He said that the PML-N government wiped out terrorism, ended load shedding in Azad Kashmir and Pakistan and the growth rate was 6.2 in four-year tenure.

Rana Sanaullah lambasted the PTI chief saying that he carried out the assault on Islamabad in 2014 for 126 days and asked people for civil disobedience, burned the electricity bill telling people to not pay their bills and attacked the PTV and parliament house building.

Moreover, he said that in 75 years since Pakistan came into being no political party had attacked the General Head Quarter (GHQ) and other military installations. PTI is the only party who crossed this line and there is no forgiveness who turned rebellion against the state.

Rana Sanaullah lauded PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s effort for Pakistan saying that except his projects that include motorways, metros, and hospitals, no one has done anything for Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif also accused former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar of working as ‘agent’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.