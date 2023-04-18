Saqib Nisar wanted to appoint his brother in PKLI: PM Shehbaz Sharif

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar wanted to appoint his brother in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), ARY News reported.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology & Transplantation (RIUT).

He expressed his satisfaction with the administration of the hospital saying that he laid the foundation of this hospital in 2009 and released funds for the hospital in 2023.

The Premiere lambasted the PTI-led Punjab government saying they binned important projects in their tenure but this hospital served many patients during the time of COVID-19.

He said that the former chief justice Saqib Nisar asked where did the Rs 20 billion go? He had accused him of wasting the funds. In his response, PM Shehbaz Sharif said if the funds were wasted then how did this hospital become a hope for the people during the testing time of COVID-19?

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said that Saqib Nisar used to call Dr Saeed to court to insult him and he wanted to appoint his brother in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had banned the projects started by the PML-N government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lambasted the former chief justice supreme court for banning and halting the projects started by the then PML-N government. He said that out of 56 companies’ corruption cases, they did not prove corruption in even one company.

