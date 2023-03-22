Sara Ali Khan admits being ‘loud and attention seeking’

Bollywood star kid Sara Ali Khan confessed to her loud and attention-seeking behaviour as she reflected upon the failure of her past films.

In a recent promotional outing for her upcoming web film ‘Gaslight’ with an Indian tabloid, Khan spoke about the errors she believes to have made in past, one of which the actor said is her effusive, attention-seeking behaviour.

“I think that I’ve realised that it’s not just my performance in Love Aaj Kal, it’s a lot of things that I need to see first,” the ‘Kedarnath’ debutante told the interviewer. “I’ve always been the kind of person… when I feel I’m overweight, I don’t try to cover it.”

“I like to see things for what they are and I think that in 2019 for various reasons I was not able to do that. I was not really seeing the mirror for what it was,” she added.

Moreover, Khan admitted that she was being ‘overtly effusive, attention-seeking, loud and people pleasing’ during the time, when she gave two consecutive flops. “I miscalculated what people liked about me. There’s a different between candid and being gregarious. I very often cross that line,” said the celeb.

“I think the failure of Love Aaj Kal taught me that, that’s not going to fly. You have to be real, firstly see the mirror so you can correct what you need to correct and secondly, also not be harsh on yourself.”

“I forgave myself after Love Aaj Kal so I can do better work,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan has a packed slate with ‘Gaslight’, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, and ‘Murder Mubarak’ in addition to untitled projects by Laxman Utekar and Jagan Shakti.

The murder mystery, ‘Gaslight’, starring Sara Ali Khan with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, will premiere on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on March 31.

