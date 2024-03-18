‘Realized nobody is going to do anything for you…’: Sara Ali Khan credits single mother Amrita Singh for shaping her life

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan opened up on the influence of strong women on her life and credited her mom Amrita Singh for shaping her life the way she did, despite being a single mother.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Sara Ali Khan shared how being brought up by a single mother had played an instrumental role in what she is today and the life she has built for herself.

She said, “I think living with a single mother has a huge role to play in it. At a very early age, I realised koi aapke liye kuchh karne nahi wala (nobody is going to do anything for you).”

The ‘Simmba’ star continued, “It’s not that I don’t get help, I do. But ultimately, you are the mover and initiator of your life. If you are lucky, stars align and God wills, then it will happen. You can’t be waiting around for things to happen, it doesn’t work like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Notably, Sara was nine when her parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh parted ways in 2004, and the latter got the legal guardianship of both her kids.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has a packed slate for 2024 with ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro… In Dino’ and an untitled project. She was last seen in Netflix’s star-studded mystery thriller ‘Murder Mubarak’, co-starring Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, which premiered on the streaming giant earlier this week.

‘I should have filter but…’: Sara Ali Khan on being outspoken