Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill had an unexpected reunion at an international horse-racing event.

Indian actress and daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Superman film’s famous hero, Henry Cavill, met each other as ambassadors for the same brand, Longines, and for the event, they were seen posing for photos.

Fans couldn’t be happier to see the Pati Patni Aur Woh Do star with the Enola Holmes actor. Sara Ali Khan met Henry Cavill during a five-day horse racing festival called the Royal Ascot in England. Sara shared a series of photos, wearing a pristine white outfit with a beret. She captioned it with, “A royal affair with Longines.”

The actress went down the route of the classic British race attire. She wore a suit set with a midi dress, a jacket draped like a cape, and a clutch purse, all put together with a subtle headpiece.

Cavill complimented her white attire with his own black ensemble. He wore a tailcoat, a lighter vest, a white shirt, and a coordinated tie. He also put on a top hat that helped him stand out and fit in at the same time.

Sara Ali Khan Gave a Huge Shocker 🧐🧐#SaraAliKhan Spotted with one of The most loved Superhero Superman (Henry Cavill) 👌 Sara Ali Khan Giving Pure Royal Vibes 👌 pic.twitter.com/unW1CXeZpA — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) June 18, 2026

Other fans said, “I’m so jealous of her!!” Another added, “What is this absolute crazy crossover. Never thought I would see Sara and Henry in a single frame.” Others were even quipping about her being a “Pataudi Princess” and him being Superman, meeting together. Fans have been expressing their surprise while also acknowledging how good the two of them look.

Bruhh what is this random crossover Sara Ali Khan and Henry Cavill???? 😭 pic.twitter.com/z7zvNDtnLB — Wellu (@Wellutwt) June 19, 2026

Henry’s upcoming film is Netflix’s third part of the Enola Holmes franchise alongside Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter, and more. The film is releasing on July 1 and is directed by Philip Barantini.