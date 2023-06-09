Sara Ali Khan talks about ‘marrying a cricketer’ amid Shubman Gill dating rumours

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan reacts to the idea of marrying a cricketer amid the rumours of her being in a relationship with Indian batter Shubman Gill.

Given the cricket history of her family and link up with the Indian cricket team’s Shubman Gill, Khan was asked in a recent interview if she would follow in the footsteps of her grandmother Sharmila Tagore and marry a cricketer.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

To which, the ‘Kedarnath’ debutante replied, “I think that the kind of person that I am, to find somebody it doesn’t matter what they do — actor, cricketer, businessman, doctor… Maybe not doctors, they will run away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Coming back to the topic, she added, “But you know the truth is that jokes apart, you will need to match me on the mental and intellectual level. And if you can do that, I think it’s great, wow but I think that would matter to me much, much more [than the profession].”

When further quizzed if anyone from the current lot of cricketers has captured her attention, the star kid replied, “I’ll be honest with you, I think and I can say this with almost assurity, I think the person I am going to be in my life I have not met so far. I really don’t think so.”

Sara Ali Khan confirms brother Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan’s latest release ‘Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke’, co-starring Vicky Kaushal hit theatres earlier this month. The Laxman Utekar directorial is running successfully in nationwide cinemas.

Next in the kitty, she has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and an untitled project.