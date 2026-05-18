Sara Ali Khan opens up about why she’s in no rush to marry

Sara Ali Khan has shared her views on marriage, revealing that personal experiences have shaped her approach to love and commitment.

Speaking to News18, Sara said, “You are a product of your experiences and what you see around you. At the risk of being too serious, I’ve seen that marriages can also go wrong. It is better to wait for the right person.”

Sara’s reflections are informed by her own family background. Her parents, actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, married in 1991 when Saif was 21 and Amrita was 33. The couple had a 12-year age difference and two children, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2004. While Saif later married Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Singh chose not to remarry.

“These experiences have taught me that having a partner just for the sake of it isn’t necessary,” Sara said. “I’m okay with not getting married. And when that happens, that will be the correct time. I think that’s the most important thing. I have what it takes to be okay [without being married]. I don’t feel the need to be completed. I’m not looking to be completed.”

Sara Ali Khan recently appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film released on May 15, Friday, and received mixed reviews.