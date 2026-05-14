Sara Ali Khan recalls mother’s advice on sudden success

Indian showbiz diva Sara Ali Khan has publicly stated that sudden success can be disastrous, reflecting on a warning her mother, Amrita Singh, gave her at the start of her career.

In a recent interview, Sara shared that she launched her professional film career in 2018 with Kedarnath, co-starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She disclosed, “I amassed immense popularity, but later movies such as Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 failed to succeed at the box office, leading to severe criticism.”

The 30-year-old star noted that her mother used to advise her that sudden success is potentially “scary” because of how quickly it happens—a reality Sara eventually faced herself. The actress added that she gained a better understanding of reality only after experiencing failure.

“I value constructive criticism and ignore unwanted noise. An artist should improve themselves and understand their shortcomings,” Sara Ali Khan added.

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting the Mudassar Aziz-directed film Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, a sequel to the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh.