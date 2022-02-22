Sara Ali Khan poses with boys for family pictures

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan shared a number of clicks from half-brother Jehangir Ali Khan’s first birthday, as she posed with brothers and father.

Bollywood A-lister couple Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor celebrated the first birthday of their second born, Jeh on Monday, and Kapoor-Khan clans came together to mark the joyous occasion.

The elder sister of the birthday boy, Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures from the private affair on the photo and video sharing site, as she posed with Khan boys, her father and prominent actor Saif Ali Khan, and all three brothers.

The picture sees the ‘Kedarnath’ actor carrying ‘Baby J’ in her hands, as Taimur Ali Khan jumps on elder sibling, Ibrahim’s shoulders, while, the doting father stands tall at the back.

Another picture displays the bond between the siblings’ duo, as Sara Ali Khan feeds the youngest brother. “Happiest First Birthday Baby J”, read the caption of the six-picture gallery followed with some birthday emojis including cake and balloon.

Earlier on Monday, Kareena took to Instagram to wish the younger one on his first birthday, with an unseen image of his both sons, Jeh and Taimur. “Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today ♥️ let’s explore the world together… of course with Amma following us everywhere…🎈🎈♥️🤣 Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life ♥️”, she wrote in the caption, while also naming Jeh as her ‘tiger’.

Aunts of the birthday kid, actors Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba attended the poolside celebration as well and dropped some more inside glimpses from the celebration.

On the work front, the 26-year-old was last seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, alongside superstars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, while her next release would be Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie which has been completed and is slated to come out this year.

