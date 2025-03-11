web analytics
Sara Ali Khan supports brother Ibrahim amid 'Nadaaniyaan' criticism

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has come out in support of her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan amid criticism on his performance in ‘Nadaaniyan.’

Khan, who is the son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, made his debut with the film that received poor reviews from both critics and audiences.

Ibrahim Ali Khan was specifically criticised over his acting performance in ‘Nadaaniyan.’

While the film and its cast were slammed by the audience, it currently holds the No. 1 spot on the ‘Top 10 Movies in India’ list and ranks seventh globally.

Amid backlash over his debut film, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sister Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan came out in his support by sharing the film’s ranking on Netflix.

Sara Ali Khan posted several stories on her Instagram to show the film’s ranking on Netflix.

One of the pictures showed ‘Nadaaniyan’ currently trending in 29 countries as she wrote, “Where is my party brother Jaan?”

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan

In another post, the Bollywood actress shared a snippet from ‘Nadaaniyan’ song ‘Tirkit Dhoom,’ writing, “When are you going to stop blowing up, brother (I hope never). I still remember I used to rag, little Iggy, who could be a drag. But now seriously, Darshaks don’t mean to brag, but mere bhai ka alag hai swag. Fateh kar raja lehrakar flag.”

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is set to feature in Anurag Basu directorial ‘Metro… In Dino’ while her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has sports drama ‘Diler’ in the pipeline.

