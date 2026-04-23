Sara Cox set to take over BBC's top radio spot following Scott Mills' sudden departure

Sara Cox is set to take over the BBC’s biggest radio seat, replacing Scott Mills as the host of Radio 2 Breakfast Show. Cox, a familiar voice on BBC radio since the 90s, is widely considered the frontrunner for the role, with insiders calling her the “heir apparent”.

She’s been hosting the teatime slot on Radio 2 and has previously covered the Breakfast Show.

Cox’s appointment comes after Mills’ shock firing last month, following allegations of “serious sexual offences” against a teenage boy, dating back to the late 1990s.

The Metropolitan Police investigated, but the case was closed in 2019 due to insufficient evidence.

Sara Cox has had an illustrious career, hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast Show from 1999-2003, and later bringing the Sounds of the 80s to life on Radio 2 in 2013.

She’s currently the Drivetime presenter on Radio 2, a role she’s held since 2019, and has raised an impressive £11.5 million for Children in Need, showcasing her versatility and dedication as a broadcaster.

Cox has expressed excitement about taking on the new role, saying she’s “ecstatic, honoured, and incredibly chuffed”.

Other contenders for the role included OJ Borg, Gary Davies, and Rylan Clark, but Cox’s experience and popularity with listeners make her the top choice.