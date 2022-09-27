Sara Inam case: Unlicensed Kalashnikov recovered from Shahnawaz

ISLAMABAD: Police on Tuesday recovered an unlicensed Kalashnikov from the custody of Ayaz Amir’s son Shahnawaz in the murder case of Sara Inam, ARY News reported.

Last week, Shahnawaz Amir murdered his wife Sara by hitting a dumbbell on her head. He claimed that he killed her in self-defense.

According to police, a handbag of deceased Sara Inam has been recovered from the residence of Shahnawaz in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad.

UAE Dirhams, US dollars debit and credit cards have been found in the purse of the deceased. Apart from this, the Mercedes car has also been recovered by the police team during a search operation in Shahnawaz’s House.

Read more: Islamabad court grants one-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir

The police have failed in recovering the passport and cellphone of Sara Inam, so far.

The police also said that the suspect also received money from Sara Inam from abroad on numerous occasion.

The police also found unlicensed Kalashnikov from the possession of Shahnawaz, the main suspect in Sara Inam case.

After recovery of the weapon, Shahnawaz Amir has been booked in a separate case at PS Shahzad Town.

Comments