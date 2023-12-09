25.9 C
Sara Inam murder case: Court to announce verdict on December 14

By Farrukh Ijaz
ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday reserved its verdict in Sara Inam murder case, ARY News reported.

Sarah, a Canadian national, was allegedly murdered by Shahnawaz, her husband and son of renowned journalist Ayaz Amir, in Islamabad a year ago.

District and Sessions Judge Nasir Javed will announce the reserved verdict on December 14.

Last month, Shahnawaz, the prime suspect was acquitted by a court in the case pertaining to the possession of an illegal weapon.

Sara Inam murder case

The renowned journalist Ayaz Amir’s daughter-in-law had been murdered by her husband, Shahnawaz, in Islamabad’s Chak Shehzad suburb on September 22, 2022.

The 37-year-old was living at a farmhouse in the area where she was found dead. She was reportedly murdered with a dumbbell and her body was hidden in a bathtub in the bathroom.

Earlier, Sara’s family decided to stay in Pakistan until the case was solved and urged the government and judiciary to dispense speedy justice.

