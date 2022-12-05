Sara Inam murder: Shahnawaz’s mother files acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: The prime suspect Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sameena Shah on Monday filed an acquittal plea from Sara Inam murder case in the session court Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, the session judge Ata Rabbani heard the petition filed by Shahnawaz’s mother where Sameena Shah appeared before the court with her lawyer Nisar Asghar.

Sameena Shah’s counsel told the court that according to the police challan Shahnawaz’s mother was present at the crime scene but she was not involved in the murder.

If the prosecutor’s case is not against Sameena Shah then she should be discharged from the case. When police arrived at the crime spot, she handed over the suspect to them, the lawyer added.

The suspect mother’s counsel further added that there is no evidence against Sameena Shah in this case so hereby we request the court to acquit her.

The session court took a break in the hearing.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad sent Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sameena Shah to jail on judicial remand in Sara Inam murder case.

At the outset of the hearing, police sought judicial remand of suspect Shahnawaz Amir’s mother Sara Inam murder case for more investigation.

After hearing arguments, senior civil judge Muhammad Amir approved police request and sent Sameena Shah to jail on judicial remand.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahnawaz Amir was arrested for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife Sara Inam. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother.

