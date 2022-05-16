Sara Loren opens up on her future in drama industry

Actor Sara Loren said she would return to the drama industry provided her project comes with a good script.

The Riyasat actor came as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan hosted by Nida Yasir. She answered interesting questions about her showbiz career.

Sara Loren said that she receives messages from fans who want to see her on the screens again.

The actor, who has millions of followers on visual-sharing social media application Instagram, said she went on hiatus because the production teams are different from the ones before and perfect results are required.

Sara Loren added the reason she went to India was to find a team with whom she could work.

She said she got tired after doing everything in her career. She said working in the field, for 15 years straight, makes her feel as if she should do something or go on a break.

The actor has worked in many successfully dramas such as Rabia Zinda Rahegi, Riyasat and others. Her hit films include Sultanat and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

